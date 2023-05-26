LAUREL--Friday marked the start of the bulk of Class A-C state track and field events in Laurel.

One of the first finals up Friday on the track was the Class A girls 1600, Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease, the eighth grader was the one to watch, and she had room to spare. She's already a cross-country state champion, and although the pack started to gain on her a little bit at the end, she's now a state track champion with a 5:14 1600m run.

"I was confident because I had already PR-ed, and I just came out and ran my race, stayed calm, and just did what I could do," Brightwings-Pease said.

The Class A boys were up next, a lot of them at the start, and after the first few laps, Jaden Silha of Dawson County led, but after the last few laps, it was Billings Central's Greyson Piseno that took home the title in 4:26.

Most of the finals today on the track were the distance events, and Whitewater's Shelbi LaBrie was in the lead after the first few laps of the girls 3200. She led going into the last lap, but Annie Kaul had some kick! Kaul defended her state pole vault title Thursday night and now the Plentywood senior is a state champion again in the 3200, and is greeted with a huge hug from her teammates.

The Class C guys were next, and it was a battle the whole way through between Broadus' Thomas Oylear and Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun. You're not going to want to miss the ending though! Arthun moves to the outside and runs the last 100 meters in a dead sprint. He defends his title in 9:44.

"The last lap, Thomas really, he really hit me, I'm not going to lie!" Arthun exclaimed. "I was like 'oh!' I wasn't ready for it, and then that last 100, I don't know, something came out of me that I wasn't ready for, but I just gave it my all, so it was cool. A little bit of everything. Relief, but also just excitement, just all of the above I guess because that was a hard race, man! I'm really glad it turned out the way it did."

Over in the field, it was windy for Class A girls javelin, but it didn't stop Butte Central's Ella Moodry, who threw 133-08.

In boys' Class A shotput, Hamilton's Andrew Burrows threw 55' even to take home the title.

In the pit for Class C girls' long jump, Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan jumps 17'05 1/4" and sets a state record in the girls' long jump.

The meet wraps up Saturday with field events starting at 9am and track events at 10:30.