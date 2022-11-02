BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional volleyball tournament starts Wednesday in Sidney, and three Yellowstone County teams are gearing up for the postseason.

Billings Central, Lockwood, and Laurel are all teams with very different stories, but the same goal--advancing to State.

Billings Central is coming into the divisional tournament as the number one seed in the southeast, but all of Eastern A is bringing more competition than the last two years that the Lady Rams have been crowned state champions.

"It's been a super fun season because there have been so many good teams and lots of good close games, lots of loud games, so it's been a super high energy season, lots of adversity that we've had to overcome and been able to overcome, so it's been a super fun season in lots of different ways," senior setter Allyson Foster said.

"How we came back in the game against Laurel," senior middle blocker Ruby Gray said. "That was really stressful, and that last call really brought up our energy and helped us to finish the game out strong. I think now that we've done that, we know we can push through anything and have that strength."

This is the only the Lockwood Lions' second varsity volleyball season, and last season was all about learning to play at the varsity level. Now, they're hoping to make an impact in the divisional round and hopefully, at state.

"We had a winning streak for the first time ever," junior outside hitter Riley Schreeve said. "We had, I think, a four-game winning streak and we actually took a big win home on our homecoming game against Fergus. We battled hard and we won in four sets, and we were super pumped to be able to celebrate at the dance afterwards and just take home that win that meant a lot to us, and it was just a really high point of our season."

"There are lots of teams that are like 'oh, it's just Lockwood,'" junior defensive specialist Gracie Kuntz said. "But then once we start playing them, they realize 'oh, it's Lockwood. We need to watch out for them, they're doing really good.'"

The last time the Laurel Locomotives won a volleyball state title was 2012. They're hoping that a near upset of rival Billings Central in five sets, combined with their team chemistry can result in a run to state.

"I think we have a really good connection and bond with everybody," senior right-side Tatumn Sholley said. "I do think we are aware of our chemistry, and I think it's really been pushed together, and we've been closer than ever this year."

"We have been breaking on state since the first practice, just because that's always been a goal," senior defensive specialist Maesy Bummer said. "This year, we know more than ever that we can get there, and just because we have built that team chemistry so much and honestly, there's no drama. Which is really nice. We really work together and just to go to state means a lot to us, so fingers crossed."

Three teams will advance out of the divisional tournament to state after it ends on Saturday.