  • Spencer Martin

BILLINGS- Brooklyn Thompson threw a no-hitter and Camden Susott hit two home runs as the Golden Bears defeated Bozeman 11-0 on Friday. 

Billings West improves to 7-0 this season. 

Thompson threw five innings against the Hawks, striking out three batters and allowing no hits while backed by a strong West defense that finished with no errors. 

Billings West totaled 12 hits in the game, led by Camden Susott. Susott went 2-2 from the plate, both for home runs to deep centerfield in the first and third innings. Lileigh Nieto also collected two hits on the day for the Lady Bears. 

