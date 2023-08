FROID- On Wednesday, Montana State football secured a commitment from Froid-Medicine Lake's Mason Dethman, a six-man football standout who has led the Redbirds to a pair of state titles.

Dethman, who was also offered by Montana, spoke with SWX's Spencer Martin about why he ultimately decided to take his talents to Bozeman, shared what it was like growing up in a competitive family and previews the upcoming season.