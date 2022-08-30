SWX will broadcast 16 high school sporting events this fall across the Treasure State.
The football season began on SWX last Friday, August 26 with Missoula Sentinel's 24-21 victory over Billings West broadcast live across Montana. Below is the remaining SWX TV schedule for the fall season. All times are Mountain Standard Time.
Schedule:
Thursday, September 1st – Bozeman at Sentinel Football at 7 PM.
Friday, September 2nd – Big Sky at Skyview Football at 4 PM.
Helena at Senior Football at 7 PM.
Tuesday, September 6th – Glacier at Sentinel Volleyball at 7 PM.
Friday, September 9th – Gallatin at Billings West Volleyball at 7 PM.
Thursday, September 15 -- Lockwood at Laurel Volleyball at 7 PM.
Friday, September 16 – Great Falls at Billings West Football at 7 PM.
Thursday, September 22nd – Skyview at West Volleyball at 7 PM.
Tuesday, September 27th – Gallatin at Bozeman Volleyball at 7 PM.
Thursday, September 29th – Mission at Loyola Volleyball at 7 PM.
Friday, September 30th – Central at Laurel Football at 7 PM.
Friday, October 7th – Sentinel at Big Sky Football at 7 PM.
Friday, October 14th – Gallatin at Bozeman Football at 7 PM.
Tuesday, October 18th – Sentinel at Big Sky Volleyball at 7 PM.
Friday, October 21st – Florence at Loyola Football at 7 PM.
Thursday, October 27th -Skyview at Senior Volleyball at 7 PM.