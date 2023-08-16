BILLINGS--Billings West's Kourtney Grossman has accomplished every high school athlete's dream. She's won a state championship, and she recently committed to play basketball at the Division I level.

SWX's Katelyn McLean sat down with the Golden Bears' volleyball and basketball standout ahead of her first season without recovering from injury.

Grossman has suffered two tears to her ACL and three to her meniscus, but she shares how she's overcome those injuries to make her dream of playing college basketball a reality.