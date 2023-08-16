  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

Billings West's Kourtney Grossman has accomplished every high school athlete's dream. She's won a state championship, and she recently committed to play basketball at the Division I level. She sat down with SWX's Katelyn McLean to talk about the injuries she overcame to get there.

BILLINGS--Billings West's Kourtney Grossman has accomplished every high school athlete's dream. She's won a state championship, and she recently committed to play basketball at the Division I level. 

SWX's Katelyn McLean sat down with the Golden Bears' volleyball and basketball standout ahead of her first season without recovering from injury.

Grossman has suffered two tears to her ACL and three to her meniscus, but she shares how she's overcome those injuries to make her dream of playing college basketball a reality. 

