BILLINGS--Sydney Pierce is preparing for her final year at Billings West, where she hopes to finally add the elusive state volleyball championship to her resume.

However, Pierce is already looking toward college with her recent commitment to the Montana Grizzlies volleyball team. Katelyn McLean sat down with Pierce to talk about her decision.

Katelyn McLean: "First of all, congratulations! What made you choose University of Montana? What was that process like for you?"

Sydney Pierce: "It was a very fun process. Right from when colleges could start talking to me, they were one of the first ones to talk to me, so it wasn't like we kind of met halfway in my process, it was right from the beginning. So, we really got to know each other just as humans and athletes, so it was a very genuine connection from the start, and so I really love that and that just kind of drew me to them as a program."

KM: "Was it connection with coaches, with fellow players, or all of the above?"

SP: "Kind of all of the above. It started with the coaches, I didn't really meet the players until I got to Montana on my visit, and then the players were so welcoming, they were so fun. So, the connection was there when I got there."

KM: I know, obviously you're a standout here at West on the volleyball court and the basketball court. Was there ever an opportunity for you to play both, or were they recruiting you for both? How did you choose volleyball?"

SP: "The basketball coaches were also recruiting me, which was hard because they're such amazing people, and I love the basketball coaches there as well, and so that definitely made the process a lot harder for me. Not only do I have to decide what I want to do, I have to decide the sport as well, and stuff like that. So that was harder and very emotional because it was hard to say, 'I want to go play volleyball.' It took a lot, but it was good."

KM: "Obviously, I'm sure volleyball and basketball are sports that you've played for a long time, did you start out in volleyball being like 'I want to play in college,' or was that something that developed later?"

SP: "It definitely developed. I didn't start playing volleyball until 5th grade maybe? So, I was kind of later in today's world, but I didn't think about college volleyball much until after my freshman season, I was kind of like, 'okay, I could kind of see myself doing this.' So, it did take a while to develop, but you know, if you would have told little me that I was going to go play college volleyball, she would not believe me!"

KM: "Did you ever consider playing both volleyball and basketball? Was that ever an option on the table? Or from the beginning was it like 'you have to pick one and stick with it?'

SP: "There was definitely talk about that on the table with a few schools, and it just kind of came down to, college is a lot higher level of intensity, and it's a lot more work to put in, and so it just kind of came down to my body and taking care of myself, and I knew that I just had to do one sport."

KM: "I feel like we live in a culture where, because of the transfer portal and everything else, athletes tend to commit a lot later. There are athletes that make up their minds between schools even just a month before the season starts. What made you feel confident enough to commit so early?"

SP: "It was kind of scary for me because I was one of the first girls in my class in the whole state to commit. So, I was kind of waiting to see if there were people that would go before me, so that was kind of scary, but I also think I just knew, and I knew I was ready. I sat on it for a while, I think I took my visit in early February, and then I committed in April, so I definitely sat on it for a while, I thought about it and I made sure it wasn't just a spur of the moment thing."

KM: "What are you most looking forward to in playing collegiate volleyball?"

SP: "I'm just excited for the new level. I think playing fast and intense volleyball is so much fun, so I'm super excited for that, and I'm just excited to be able to have my family support me. Obviously, five hours, they're close enough that they can make quite a few games, so I'm excited for that as well."

KM: "How do you feel like you can still stay focused on playing out your last year at West while having that kind of looming and being excited about that?"

SP: "Yes. I already have felt the looming, as even open gyms are going, it's kind of there, so I think just really focusing and like, this is my last season at West, which is really sad, but it's bittersweet, so just kind of focusing in, and it's my last one with my teammates, some of them I've played with for all four years. Just really making sure I'm taking in the moment and not looking too far ahead into the future."

KM: "I hate to go here, but obviously, West volleyball, some unfinished business I'm sure it feels like after how last season ended, is that something that you feel like is going to be a motivating factor this year even though you've got college volleyball to look forward to?"

SP: "Oh yeah for sure. It's totally a factor. Second place two years in a row is rough, and I've learned so much about myself as an athlete from each of those games, and I think this year we're just ready to get it done, honestly." "I'm just excited to play for my home state, I mean, there's only a few girls from Montana on the U of M volleyball team, and I'm really excited to just get to join that list."