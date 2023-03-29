BILLINGS- The expectation for Billings West softball is to be playing on the final day of the season.

Last year, a historic campaign came to a close in the State AA championship game with a loss to Billings Senior.

"It's a lot of competition definitely because its crosstown, it's in my opinion 'The Big Two,' Senior and West. I think for a lot of the girls, since we have so many coming back who saw that game firsthand, we really want to get them back," said senior catcher Megan Brownson.

Much of the firepower the Golden Bears showcased last spring will be back on the softball diamond this year. Six starters return to the field, and that prolific offense should once again be a staple for the program.

Marleigh Nieto, Avery Martin and Jillian Johnson graduated last year. Nieto led the team in home runs with 18 and Martin was also had double-digit slams with 10.

In 2022, Billings West won 23 games, and set the state record for team home runs with 74 total shots out of the park. Including that title game, all four losses for West came to their crosstown rival Broncs.

For a team that already has title aspirations, that adds some fuel to the fire as they gear up for the new season.

"It definitely makes me want to try harder this year and push for more limits aka first place. I'm going to come out stronger than ever and I hope our team as a whole does also," said senior pitcher Camden Susott.

Susott will play a key role in that goal to get back to the title game.

Susott transferred to West High before last season from Huntley Project and instantly made an impact with 16 home runs while also sharing starts in the circle. With the departure of Brooklyn Thompson who is now at Billings Central, Susott is sure to take command as a pitcher this spring.



Last year, she said she was nervous about making the jump to Class AA. That sure isn't the case anymore, and it's a scary thought for AA teams around the state.

"I'm not nervous at all," she said. "I've seen all these teams now so I'm ready. Last year, first time through, I was definitely nervous because I had to prove myself to everyone and show that I could play AA. This year, I'm just going out like it's my last year so I might as well have fun and play my hardest."

Billings West hopes to play their first games of the season this weekend against Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel.