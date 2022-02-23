BILLINGS- Tremendous. Amazing. The ultimate team player. That's how people who know her describe Sydney Rude.

The Billings Skyview senior is a four year volleyball and basketball player up on the hill. Rude hasn't heard her named called in highlights very often, but that's okay. She's confident, and thrives in her role.

"Even if I'm not the highlight or the top scorer, I try to be that supporting role as much as I can," Rude said.



She said she has discovered how to be a leader in her role, always prepared to serve the team.

"Sometimes it comes in needing that one point, or that one play and sometimes it means needing that the support for my teammates and my teammates need me to build them up."

It's not just her play on the court, it's her character, standing out and demanding respect in the gym.

"She's a tremendous person. The thing about Sydney is no matter what the situation is she is going to be positive. She's the ultimate team player. She wants what is best for the team and she has the utmost respect for her teammates and her teammates have the utmost respect for her...We wouldn't be where we are without her," said Skyview Head Girls Basketball Coach Brent Montague.

Sydney strives to always be where her teammates need her. Where she's been needed the most the last few years isn't with them, it's in Skyview's lower gym in the school's unified PE class.

"It's supposed to be a semester class and this is the sixth semester I've taken it."



Safe to say, Sydney is more than just a student in the class, she's a leader.

"Syd is kind of the teacher so to say we kind of let her lead stuff... She's just been here since the class originated," said Kevin Morales, unified PE teacher and Skyview's Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Rude first took the class as a sophomore and said it has become the highlight of her time in high school.

"Those kids are my best friends. I don't look at them as Special-Ed kids, I look at them as truly some of my best friends I've made these last few years... They teach me every day in that class, too. It's an opportunity more than a grade for me."

Her best pal the last couple years has been sophomore, Royce. They've been partners in the class, and friends helping each other grow outside of it.

"Getting to see him outside of the school aspect has also been really cool. I work at Baskin Robbins and so he will come in there and he gets a chocolate double scoop in a cup every time. So, getting to build those bonds that I get to have friendships with him outside of class."

Those special moments have inspired the next step for Sydney. A student with a 4.5 weighted GPA, Rude will go on to Montana State in the fall with plans to major in education with a minor in special education.

Her teachers say it's the perfect fit.

"She's been great and this class has been great for them and for her. Filling right into education, she is going to do great because she's an amazing person and she does well with the kids," Morales said.

Montague added, "She's great with everybody. She has a great demeanor; a calming demeanor and I think she's going to make one heck of a teacher someday."