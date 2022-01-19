BILLINGS- For Billings Senior's Allie Cummings, it's all about paying it forward.

Cummings is a senior guard for the Billings Lady Broncs girls' basketball team. After her senior campaign, she will continue her basketball career at the collegiate level, moving to San Diego to play at Point Loma Nazarene University.

That's now. But first, there was a young Allie beginning her basketball journey in the Upwards Basketball program at Freedom Church. It's all come together now as she fulfills her dream of playing ball somewhere warmer than Montana.

"I can walk to the beach from my dorm, and I just love with campus and the team, they're all so positive," Cummings said.

This offseason, Cummings remembered that little kid at Upwards, and discovered a chance to give other kids in Billings the same opportunity she had.

"That's where I started playing basketball, so I want all kids to have a chance to play basketball where I found my love for the game."

Cummings hosted Big Al's Allie Hoops Camp for elementary school kids. Alongside her teammates and friends, she taught them the fundamentals, all while raising over $1,200 for basketball scholarships at Upwards.

"Little kids just love to play like the other day I had a girl from camp coming over because she loves to shoot baskets. I just love helping kids and find the love of the game with them like how I did."

The second team all-conference guard also boasts a 4.0 GPA, an achievement she shared last season with her entire Billings Senior team.

"I think we all just hold ourselves really high and if someone was struggling, we all help each other on the bus like, 'oh math' we all do it you know," said fellow senior Brenna Linse.