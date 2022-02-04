BILLINGS- The Rams burst out of the gate with five 3-pointers and 27 points in the first quarter on their way third straight win, 75-59, since losing back-to-back contests to No. 1 Lewistown and Miles City.

Zach Herriford buried six of Billings Central’s 10 3-pointers on the night for a team-high 20 points. Cayden Merchant added 18 points and Braydon Osse had 10 for the Rams.

Livingston’s Payton Kokutled all scorers with 27 points, while Kaden McMinn and Wilson Saile added 11 points each.

By 406 Sports.