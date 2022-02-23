BILLINGS-- The Skyview boys are currently riding a six game winning streak after beating both of their intra-city rival a week ago.

In their latest game against Billings West the key was the guards, with Rhyse Owens and Payton Sanders each scoring 24 points. Against Senior two days earlier, it was the post play as Lane Love led the Falcons to victory.

Either way, Skyview is finding a way to get it done as they prepare for the final two games of the regular season.

Falcons currently sit in second place of the Eastern AA with an 8-4 conference record. They conclude their regular season against Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday, and Bozeman on Saturday.

"We had a losing streak and just kept battling, trusting each other, strung a few wins together and it always helps hen the ball is bouncing your way," said senior Lance Schaaf.

Much of the state didn't know what to expect from the two-time defending AA state champions. The only returning varsity starter was Sanders, so growing pains were expected. Now, the group says they've come together on and off the court, and are ready to remind the state who won it all last year.

"People have to respect us but at the same time they didn't really know who we are at the start of the season so we kind of created a chip on our shoulder," said Austin Schaaf.