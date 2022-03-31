BILLINGS — Lockwood High School’s athletic programs continued to cross the varsity threshold when the softball team took to its tri-colored home field Thursday afternoon.

A 14-0 loss to the Stillwater Renegades wasn’t what the players nor the home crowd wanted to see, but the first official full game at the varsity level was a milestone in itself for the Lions.

“The first three innings looked nice,” said Lockwood coach Tyler Herbert, who is in his second season with the Lions. “And then we just kind of mentally crumbled, right? That’s what we’re trying to pick up out here is some mental toughness.

“Life is going to be hard, the game is going to be hard. But we’re going to push through with a short-term memory and go on to the next one.”

Hannah Kimble allowed just two hits and struck out eight for Stillwater, traditionally one of the stronger teams in the Class B-C ranks. The game was shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule following a 10-run fifth inning for the Renegades, part of a positive snowball effect for Stillwater and a negative spiral for the Lions.

“What we have is a very athletic team,” said first-year Renegades coach Rochelle Gravance. “We have a lot of kids that can play a lot of different positions.”

One more to go

The Lions were coming off Saturday’s jamboree at Billings Central, where teams play to a time limit and then take on another opponent.

So Thursday’s outing was the first “real” contest for the Lions, who played a sub-varsity schedule last season. Herbert said there was plenty of nervous energy as the players took their positions on the school’s gray, green and red artificial turf field.

“The girls were super excited today,” Herbert said. “They were out here early, ready to go. Then, getting closer to the (lineup) announcements, watching the other team warm up, they started to get a little scared. Cutting those nerves is going to be huge.

“Against (Livingston) on Saturday, I expect that to happen quicker, where they’re more locked into the game. They’re just so worried about doing something wrong, or ‘am I in the wrong spot’ kind of thing right now. I need them to play free and just have some fun.”

It was a one-run game after three innings, but things unraveled for the Lions in the fourth. Errors began to pile up and pitcher Alyssa Jones — in the belief of Herbert — tried to be too fine and ended up walking multiple batters.

Two innings later the game was over.

Still, Thursday’s game marked the continuation of the evolution of the Lockwood school, which opened its doors three years ago. All of the school’s programs have varsity experience under their belts now, save for football, which will take its first varsity snap in the fall.

Lockwood activities director Mike Erickson said participation numbers for nearly every sport are up at the school. Every program, he said, knows there’s a tough road ahead, but that athletes want to be part of building a foundation for their particular sport.

“Yes, we are brand new, and yes, we may lose a little bit,” he said while watching Thursday’s game. “But let’s get better every week. It’s just blown me away that our kids have that mindset right now and our parents have that mindset. They’re just happy that they’re out there competing.”

Renegades’ return to form?

Stillwater, a co-op of Columbus, Absarokee and Park City, was a perennial title contender in the late 2000s and onward. The Renegades won three consecutive B-C titles from 2007-09, and added another in 2011 after finishing second in 2010.

But last year’s third-place finish was the first state-tournament trophy since another third place in 2013, and Gravance, in her first season as head coach, hopes winning trophies can become a regular occurrence again.

“Our goals are always to make it to state,” said Gravance, who is in her seventh season overall with the program. “We’ve got all the freshmen who are now sophomores this year that make up the better part of the team. They’ve got the energy of what it takes to win at state, so they know what it takes.”

In-game adjustments were the key to Thursday’s win. Eight of the nine players in the lineup had hits, led by Izzy Adams’ two doubles and another two hits and three RBIs from Rhanda Vindiola.

“Whether it’s batting or whether we’re out in the field, we focus on fundamentals,” Gravance said. “Fundamental play wins a lot of games, no matter what level you’re at. And that’s what we do.”

Quick pitches

Lockwood is scheduled to play its first Southeastern A game Saturday at home against Livingston. Stillwater plays Huntley Project and Glasgow in Worden on Friday. … The Renegades sent 14 batters to the plate in their 10-run fifth inning, which was aided by four Lockwood errors. … Lockwood made six errors in all, but the all-turf field helped both teams made some fine fielding plays, which included a 6-4-3 double play by the Renegades, who played error-free ball. ... Gravance said the Stillwater program is looking at building a new softball field and wondered aloud if all-turf is the way to go. “This is great,” she said of the Lockwood complex. “We were kind of wondering, is this a better option for us? I mean, the startup cost is a little more with this, but it pays off over time, I think.”

Story by Mike Scherting, 406 Sports