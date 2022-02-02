GREAT FALLS-- For the 16th consecutive year, Alexander (Zander) Blewett, III is offering three $1,000 scholarships to the top wrestling student athletes in the state for each class.

Blewett is a trial lawyer based in Great Falls.

The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who combine wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply.

The winner of each class must attend a college somewhere in the United States and a check in the amount of $1000 will be sent to that college to help with the student athlete's cost of tuition.

A media release said, "Zander is a great fan of wrestling. Being a trial lawyer is very similar to wrestling; you prevail by hard work. Zander has spent the majority of his adult life in front of juries handling all types of claims for injured persons in a statewide litigation practice. He and his sons, Anders and Drew, who are also lawyers, are former wrestlers and the sport has served them all very well."

Recent winners of the scholarship from the last four years are:

2021

AA – Hunter Meinzen, Missoula Big Sky

A – Cooper Birdwell, Fergus

B/C – Krayle Stormer, Circle

2020

AA – John Mears, Belgrade

A – Trey Thompson, Libby

B/C – Thomas “Hank” Dunn, Eureka

2019

AA – Jace Rhodes, Billings

A – Shane Gibson, Livingston

B/C – Michael Weber, Forsyth

2018

AA – Tucker Nadeau, Flathead

A – Ben Windauer, Columbia Falls

B/C – Nathan Weber, Forsyth

More information about the scholarship can be found here.