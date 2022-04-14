GREAT FALLS- Billings West's Drake Rhodes, Havre's Owen Thivierge and Thompson Falls' Trae Thilmony are the winners of the Blewett Wrestling Scholarship.

This is the sixteenth year the scholarship has been offered by Zander Blewett, III, a trial lawyer in Great Falls.

The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement.

This year’s recipients won a combined 9 state championships and maintained impressive grade point averages with one perfect 4.0.

“It is inspiring to see these student-athletes excel both on the mats and in the classroom," said Zander Blewett.

Drake Rhodes of Billings West is the winner of the Class “AA” scholarship. Rhodes was a three-time State champion. Rhodes earned a 3.48 GPA and plans to attend the University of Iowa where he intends to wrestle and study Marketing.

Orion Thivierge of Havre High School is the Class “A” winner. Thivierge was a three-time State champion who earned a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend either the United States Naval Academy or Montana State University – Northern where he intends to wrestle and study operations research.

Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls High School is the Class “B/C” winner. Thilmony won three state championships, maintained a 3.8 GPA and obtained a 1400 SAT. He recently placed 4th at the NHSCA Nationals. He will wrestle and study Sports Management at North Dakota State University.

“We love wrestling for the life lessons it teaches and these kids embody what this great sport is all about,” said Blewett.

Blewett also offers four $500 wrestling scholarships to high schools in North-Central Montana.

For more information regarding the Blewett Statewide Wrestling Scholarship and Blewett North Central Montana Wrestling Scholarship visit here.