BILLINGS - There was no shortage of storylines as the all-class state wrestling tournament returned to Billings.

Siblings Share State Experience

Winning a state championship is always a special experience. On display Saturday, were special state championship connections between brothers.



In Class A, Sidney's Aden Graves became the 38th Montana wrestler to win four state championships. Graves also helped the Eagles win a fifth straight team title. The senior said those accolades weren't the best part of his day.



The sweetest memory on Saturday according to Graves was watching his little brother, freshman Reece Graves, win his first state championship at 113 pounds.

"It's awesome I wouldn't have it any other way. I was over there jumping around when he won honestly. It's just exciting it's everything we've been working for and talking about since we were little so it's special," Graves said.

In Class AA, Billings West senior Drake Rhodes earned his third state championship, tying the all-time school record. Only two other Golden Bears have won three. Head Coach Jeremy Hernandez did it, and so did Drake's older brother, Jace, who is now at Montana Tech playing golf, and was at MetraPark on Saturday to watch his brother win his latest title.

At 170 pounds in Class AA, Billings Skyview junior Paolo Salminen won his first state championship after finishing second and third the previous two seasons. In his corner was big brother, Vince, a two-time state champion as a Falcon.

"It's really amazing because he's my hero honestly. He made it to the NCAA's twice, won state twice, he's a great dad I just look up to him," said Salminen.

Huntley Project breaks through, Circle wins fifth straight



After finishing as the runner-up the last two seasons, Huntley Project ran away with the Class B team title, beating second place Cut Bank by 79 points.

126-pound champion Cooper Lane said, "We really worked hard this year to get to where we are, so I'm glad it worked out for us."

Circle won its fifth straight Class C team title, and earning his first individual state championship for the Wildcats was senior Tugg Taylor.

"We come here every year with one goal to win state, and we've gotten it every year."

Six girls repeat as state champions

Billings Skyview's Kasidee Savaria was the first of six girls to become a two-time state champion with her pin at 205 pounds. The Falcons junior is undefeated in her career, with all of her wins coming by fall.

"You got to keep practicing, I don't think even though I won two state titles I'm the best, I have lots to work on," Savaria said.

Billings Senior's Kendall Tucker also capped off an unbeaten season by defending her state title at 152-pounds.

"It just makes me want to get better and work harder and see where I can go next," Tucker said.

It was a busy weekend in the big barn packed with energy as the all-class tournament returned to MetraPark.

"I mean it's the Metra, nothing better than that in Montana. I love it being back here," Graves said.

Four wrestlers will get a shot at joining Graves on the list of Montanans to win four state championships next year.