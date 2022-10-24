MISSOULA - Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease and Billings Central's Greyson Piseno proved experience isn't everything on Saturday at the State XC Meet in Missoula.

The pair of Class A runners both claimed individual state titles at their first state meet over the weekend.

Brightwings-Pease claimed the crown as an eighth grader, completing the course in just over nineteen minutes. She has been preparing for this moment for years, and it paid off on Saturday for the confident runner.

"The pressure, I didn't really have pressure on me I just ran my race and didn't think of anything... I'll be proud of myself because I knew I could be here, and I knew today was going to be a good day," she said.

Brightwings-Pease led a pack of three Hardin Bulldogs top finishers. Mariah Aragon finished second and Elyse Moccasin in third. In total, four Bulldogs finished in the top-15. Hardin had a total team score of just 37, dominating the rest of the field as second place Corvallis finished with 91 points. It's Hardin's sixth Class A girls state title. "That was really amazing," Brightwings-Pease said. "I knew they worked hard with me, and I knew they deserved that part." On the boy's side, Livingston won the Class A team title for the first time in the program's history. Billings Central freshman Greyson Piseno took the individual crown in sixteen minutes, sixteen seconds. Another young runner followed him as Hardin eighth grader Ben Bird took second eight seconds behind Piseno. Piseno said trust in his training and believing in his abilities helped power him to win Billings Central's first boys individual state title in two decades.