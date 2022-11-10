BOZEMAN- Bridger and Manhattan Christian will meet again at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse with a trip to the state title match on the line.

Bridger faced Chinook in the quarterfinals on Thursday night and it was a battle between the Scouts and Sugarbeeters.

Chinook took the first two sets before Bridger stormed back to win the next three and take the match in five.

Manhattan Christian faced Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. The defending state champion Eagles won the match in four to set up a date with the Scouts, who they've faced before in Bozeman in past years. The two will play in the undefeated semifinal at 6 PM on Friday.