BILLINGS- The Eagles are soaring back to the Class C boys state championship game.

In a back-and-forth contest with Belt, Manhattan Christian topped the Huskies 61-56 in overtime to scrap past Belt.

Belt struggled to shoot in the opening half. They went just 2/8 on 2-point field goals and made just two three-pointers on a staggering 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

As the halftime horn sounded, Manhattan Christian led by 10, 24-14. The Eagles were paced by nine points from Christian Triemstra and seven by Seth Amunrud. Manhattan Christian never trailed in the first half.

In the third quarter, Belt found its footing. The Huskies started to find their rhythm on offense and went on a run to pull within just three points entering the fourth. It became a 13-0 run for the Huskies.

The Huskies kept it rolling to start the fourth. Bridger Vogl found himself wide open and drained the three-pointer to tie the game up at 35 a piece. On the next offensive possession, Garett Metrione dialed up another one from long range to give the Huskies their first lead of the game.

That's when the fun started in a game that ended with ten total lead changes and seven ties. The Eagles and Huskies traded basket after basket with both sides staying within one point of each other.

Vogl scored again on a baseline jumper with 1:31 to play to put Belt up on Manhattan Christian 49-45. The Eagles tied it up with 38 seconds to go on a lob play for Mason Venema. Then an Eagles steal and a lay-up by Jack Scott tied the game up at 49-49 with 12.6 seconds to go in a crazy series of events.

Vogl would get the final attempt for Belt. He drove through traffic to get near the right block, elevated and his short jumper was off the mark sending the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Venema scored an easy lay-in in transition to give the Eagles a 53-52 lead with 1:48 to go. The trading of Blow continued and with 53.2 seconds remaining Vogl knocked down a free-throw line jumper to give the Huskies a 56-55 lead.

Jack Scott continuously found himself at the right place at the right time. Frost had no points at halftime, but down the stretch found baskets for the Eagles, including an and-one with 34 seconds left in overtime to give his side back the 1-point lead.

With seconds ticking down, Belt's Reese Paulson drove to the hoop and got a good look at the rim, but it was off the mark with 5.7 seconds left.

Tebarek Hill hit four free throws in the final seconds to put the game away as Manhattan Christian fought off Belt 61-56.

Mason Venema led the Eagles with 18 points. Amunrud finished with 13 and Triemstra had 11.

Bridger Vogl led Belt with a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds.

This is the Eagles' fourth state championship game appearance in the last six years.