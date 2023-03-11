BILLINGS- Manhattan Christian successfully defended their State C championship on Saturday night, defeating Big Sandy 74-65.

The Eagles have won the Class C state title in three of the last five seasons.

Manhattan Christian jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind a pair of baskets by Tebarek Hill, as the Eagles looked to push the pace early on. Big Sandy responded with a 6-0 run but trailed by five after the first.

The Eagles extended their lead in the second quarter as they forced turnovers by the Pioneers and scored easy baskets in transition. The Eagles shot 68% on 2-point field goals in the first half, led by an impressive 19 points on 6/10 shooting for Seth Amunrud. Manhattan Christian's lead was 11 at halftime as they never trailed.

Fouls brewed trouble for the Pioneers. Big Sandy had eight first half fouls compared to just three for the Eagles, and three of those were on key Big Sandy scorer Braydon Cline, forcing him to the bench for the majority of the first half. Two of those fouls came on offense.

In the third quarter, the Pioneers temporarily found their footing to pull within seven points of the Eagles. Manhattan Christian quickly answered with baskets by Mason Venema and Tebarek Hill and the lead was 13 entering the final quarter.

Big Sandy had one more run left in them and with just over two minutes left in the game they pulled within eight. The Pioneers ran out of gas from there as the Eagles made their free throws and held off Big Sandy to win 74-65.

Amunrud finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Mason Venema added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Tabarek Hill added 17 points.

They claim their third State C title in five seasons and repeat as state champions.

Lane Demontiney led Big Sandy with 17 points.