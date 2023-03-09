BILLINGS- The Class C state basketball tournament began on Thursday with four first round games for the boys.

Manhattan Christian 54 Broadview Lavina 45

First quarterfinal of the day pinned defending state champion Manhattan Christian against Broadview-Lavina.

The Eagles looked in fine form throughout the first half, only trailing once briefly before carrying a 12-point lead into halftime behind 11 first half points for Christian Triemstra and 10 points Seth Amunrud.

In the third quarter, Manhattan Christian extended their lead up to 19 points as the Pirates struggled to find ways to score.

Then, with 5.5 seconds to go in the third, a buzzer-beating three off the backboard by Landen Drew created some momentum for Broadview-Lavina entering the final quarter.

The Pirates pulled within seven with 1:33 to play in the fourth quarter. A basket by Cade Erickson made it a five-point game with under a minute to play. Amunrud responded with a timely tip in to get the lead back to seven.

Amunrud led Manhattan Christian with 20 points and six rebounds. Triemstra finished with 14 points. Broadview-Lavina had three players in double figures including 14 points for William Sanguins, 12 for Kade Erickson, and 11 for Connor Glennie.

The deficit was too much for the Pirates to overcome as they fall to the Eagles 54-45. The Eagles have now won 51 of their last 52 games.

Manhattan Christian advances to Friday's semifinals at 6 PM against Belt.

Belt 53 Fairview 43

Belt and Fairview was a back-and forth contest throughout the first half with five lead changes. Belt held a narrow 25-23 lead going into the break. The largest lead for any team was just four points by the Huskies.

Both teams entered the state tournament with just two losses.

The Huskies played through multiple guys and Bridger Vogl and Reese Pauslon each had seven points through two quarters. Fairview was led by Hunter Sharbono. The Montana State football commit can get it done on the hardwood as well.

Sharbono was 5/10 from the field with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists at halftime to lead the Warriors.

Fairview had a strong first four minutes of the third quarter and claimed their largest lead of the game at 35-27 with three minutes to play in the penultimate quarter.

While the Huskies found the bottom of the net on a pair of trips on offense towards the end of the quarter, they trailed the Warriors 38-32 entering the fourth.

Belt completely flipped the script in the fourth quarter. They quickly went from trailing by six, to leading by nine as they outscore the Warriors 21-5 in the final quarter, on their way to a 53-43 win.

Bridger Vogl led Belt with 17 points and five rebounds. Sharbono paced the Warriors with 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

The Huskies will face Manhattan Christian at 6 PM on Friday night in the semifinals.

Broadus 66 Lone Peak 38

Broadus and Lone Peak paired up two teams who either already have or are seeking to make history for their schools.

The Bighorns qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history. The school opened in 2009. Broadus is seeking their first state trophy in over four decades.

Lone Peak traded blow for blow with Broadus in the first quarter and held a slight 13-12 lead after the opening frame. In the second quarter the Hawks began to pull away, outscoring the Bighorns 11-4 in the quarter behind nine first half points by Dillon Gee.

In the second half, Broadus asserted themselves in the ballgame playing through Gee in the paint and in transition. The Hawks went on a 12-3 run in the second half and led by as many as 28 as they win it 66-38.

Gee finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Mader also finished with 19 points on 16 shots. The Hawks shot 71% from two-point field goals in the game compared to just 32.3 percent for Lone Peak.

The Bighorns were led by 12 points from Gus Hammond and 10 from Julius Shipman.

Broadus advances to play Big Sandy in Friday's semifinal at 7:30 PM.

Big Sandy 60 Lustre Christian 47

Big Sandy defeated Lustre Christian 60 to 47, handing the Lions their first loss of the season.

This was Lustre Christian's first appearance in the state tournament and the school cancelled classes for the day to allow students and the town to attend the game.

Braydon Cline led Big Sandy with a game-high 28 points. Isaac Pedraza added 11 points for the Pioneers as they shot 45.5% from the field.

A key difference in the game was at the charity stripe where Big Sandy had 18 points off of their free throws compared to just one for the Lions, who attempted only four free throws.

Lustre Christian was led by 15 points from Elijah Lenihan and 11 points by Clay Reddig.