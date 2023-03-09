BILLINGS- The Class C state basketball tournament began on Thursday with four first round games for the boys.

Manhattan Christian 54 Broadview Lavina 45

First quarterfinal of the day pinned defending state champion Manhattan Christian against Broadview-Lavina.

The Eagles looked in fine form throughout the first half, only trailing once briefly before carrying a 12-point lead into halftime behind 11 first half points for Christian Triemstra and 10 points Seth Amunrud.

In the third quarter, Manhattan Christian extended their lead up to 19 points as the Pirates struggled to find ways to score.

Then, with 5.5 seconds to go in the third, a buzzer-beating three off the backboard by Landen Drew created some momentum for Broadview-Lavina entering the final quarter.

The Pirates pulled within seven with 1:33 to play in the fourth quarter. A basket by Cade Erickson made it a five-point game with under a minute to play. Amunrud responded with a timely tip in to get the lead back to seven.

Amunrud led Manhattan Christian with 20 points and six rebounds. Triemstra finished with 14 points. Broadview-Lavina had three players in double figures including 14 points for William Sanguins, 12 for Kade Erickson, and 11 for Connor Glennie.

The deficit was too much for the Pirates to overcome as they fall to the Eagles 54-45. The Eagles have now won 51 of their last 52 games.

Manhattan Christian advances to Friday's semifinals at 6 PM against Belt.

Belt 53 Fairview 43

Belt and Fairview was a back-and forth contest throughout the first half with five lead changes. Belt held a narrow 25-23 lead going into the break. The largest lead for any team was just four points by the Huskies.

Both teams entered the state tournament with just two losses.

The Huskies played through multiple guys and Bridger Vogl and Reese Pauslon each had seven points through two quarters. Fairview was led by Hunter Sharbono. The Montana State football commit can get it done on the hardwood as well.

Sharbono was 5/10 from the field with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists at halftime to lead the Warriors.

Fairview had a strong first four minutes of the third quarter and claimed their largest lead of the game at 35-27 with three minutes to play in the penultimate quarter.

While the Huskies found the bottom of the net on a pair of trips on offense towards the end of the quarter, they trailed the Warriors 38-32 entering the fourth.

Belt completely flipped the script in the fourth quarter. They quickly went from trailing by six, to leading by nine as they outscore the Warriors 21-5 in the final quarter, on their way to a 53-43 win.

Bridger Vogl led Belt with 17 points and five rebounds. Sharbono paced the Warriors with 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

The Huskies will face Manhattan Christian at 6 PM on Friday night in the semifinals.