BOZEMAN- Huntley Project and Shepherd, two programs separated by just over ten miles, will meet each other on Friday night in the Class B undefeated semifinal.

Huntley Project defeated Townsend in four sets led by 17 kills by Harlie Murphy. Shepherd faced Colstrip, and defeated the Filies in three sets. Ashtynn Egan paced Shepherd with 16 kills.

The Red Devils and Fillies will meet at 6 PM on Friday with a trip to the Class B state championship match on the line.