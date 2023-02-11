BILLINGS- Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen left little doubt on the mat as they both won by pinfall to join Montana's four-time state champion club.

Vasquez is the 39th and Allen is the 40th in the Treasure State to accomplish the feat.

The Woflpack wrestler won in 1:28 over opponent Kip Pumnea of Butte, and admitted this win may take some time to sink in.

"It's kind of surreal right now, super surreal right now I don't think I can fully comprehend winning four right now I think it will take a few years, see other guys wrestling and competing to fully get that feeling," Vasquez said.

It didn't take long for Allen to join Vasquez in the club. At 145 pounds, Allen won by pinfall in 1:17 seconds.

"Hard to believe, warming up for the match, didn't expect it to be like that but I'm just grateful for everybody my teammates, coaches, family," Allen said.

With strong performances in the consolation brackets, Billings West held a narrow lead over Kalispell Flathead in the team AA race. The Braves were seeking their third straight championship.

Golden Bears started the finals with the three titles in a row from Makael Aguayo, Zach Morse and Keyan Hernandez. The state championship was the second for Zach Morse (113) and the third for Hernandez (120). Golden Bears would go on to win their first team state title since 1994, besting the Braves by 9.5 points.

"They bought in to what we're trying to do, and we always say if things don't go your way go get the next best thing. Bonus points and pinning machines, and that's just what they do they never stop fighting," said head coach Jeremy Hernadez.

Keyan Hernadez, Jeremy's son, added, "It's better than all the other ones. We won a state title because I did my job. Makael, Zach Morse, Jesse, all of us did our jobs and now we're state champs."

Other wrestlers claimed their second state championships. At 138 pounds, Carter Schmidt topped two-time state champion Jesse Aarness by pinfall to win his second championship in a different weight class.

Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno won his second, taking it by decision on Saturday at 160 pounds. Paolo Salminen was in control the entire way at 170 pounds as he won his second and celebrated with a backflip to the crowd's delight.

Irish Furthmyre from Great Falls and fellow Bison wrestler Brendan Lockhart won championships, Flathead's Noah Poe-Hatten who won his first state championship as a senior, and Butte's Mason Christian pinned defending state champion Talon Marsh to claim the title in the heavyweights.

Full Results from AA state wrestling can be found here.