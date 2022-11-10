BOZEMAN- It will be a crosstown rivalry in the Class AA undefeated semifinal on Friday night when Billings West and Billings Senior meet at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Golden Bears defeated Bozeman Gallatin in four sets, led by a match-high 26 kills from Sydney Pierce.

Billings Senior found itself in a battle with Great Falls CMR. After the Broncs won the first two sets, the Rustlers rallied to take the next two. Senior took the fifth and deciding set 15-8 to earn another match against the Golden Bears.

West won the last time these two teams met in four sets in the Eastern AA divisional title game. The undefeated semifinal is at 6 PM on Friday.