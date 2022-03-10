BILLINGS- Missoula Hellgate outscored Great Falls CMR 38-11 in the second half enroute to a blowout 71-27 victory.

The Knights never trailed the Rustlers, as they jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter. Great falls CMR could never get anything going on offense, finishing the game with 18 turnovers and just 19 field goal attempts.

Kendal Stoll and Alex Madsen were CMR's leading scorers with six points each. Missoula Hellgate had three players finish in double figures, led by 13 from Addy Heaphy. Bailee Sayler added 12 and Alex Covill finished with 10 points.

Missoula Hellgate shot lights-out from the floor, finishing with a total field goal percentage of 62%, including 67% from beyond the arc.

The Knights advance to play Billings West in the semifinals on Friday.