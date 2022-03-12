BILLINGS- Kennedy Moore had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Kalispell Flathead to 53-44 win over Missoula Sentinel.

The Bravettes take third place at the class AA state tournament with the victory on Saturday afternoon.

At halftime, the Spartans held a 26-24 lead over Flathead, spearheaded by 10 points from Emily McElmurry. McElmurry finished with a team high 15 points.

Bravettes made their run in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 14-5 in the quarter to open up the game, and they would never surrender the lead.

Flathead's Maddy Moy contributed 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Avery Chouinard finished with nine points, three rebounds and three steals.