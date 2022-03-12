BILLINGS- The Billings Skyview girls are bringing a state championship back to the Heights for the first time in program history.

"We started from the bottom, literally the bottom and now that we're on top, well I knew we were going to be on top," said Skyview senior Cami Harris with tears flowing down her face. Harris finished with 7 points.

Breanna Williams had a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds as the Falcons lead wire-to-wire in a 54-44 win over Missoula Hellgate.

"Just representing the Heights is amazing, bringing home a title to the Heights that's amazing," Williams said.

Skyview's Brooke Berry finished the game with 15 points and four rebounds. She talked about the evolution of the program from a team that went two decades without a playoff appearance, to a state championship in 2022.

"Freshman year going through all the struggles, people asked if I was going to transfer and I said, 'No. I know what we are going to build I know what we are going to do, I know the potential this program has,' and we built it up and made history every single year... We built this thing from the ground up I mean 1-19 to state champs it's amazing," Berry said.

Hellgate finishes as the Class AA state runner-up for the second consecutive season.

Billings Skyview was the aggressor in the opening quarter. Falcons showed no fear of Hellgate's length and led 12-17 after the first. Brooke Berry and Breanna Williams spurred the strong first half for the Falcons. Williams shot 3 for 4 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the free throw line for 11 first half points. Berry converted on all three of her field goals for six points as Skyview led 23-16 after the opening half.

The bright spot in the first half for the Knights was Bailee Sayler, who led the team with ten points. Sayler brought Hellgate back in the second quarter and tied the game, before Skyview extended the lead to seven mostly from the free throw line.

MG Spotted Bear had three first half steals for the Falcons. She had five total in the game.

In the third quarter, both teams found their rhythm and traded baskets for the first four minutes. Berry knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter to put Skyview up by 11, their largest lead of the game. Entering the fourth quarter Falcons led Hellgate 37-27.

Hellgate had one last push in the final minutes, pulling within three after Sayler converted on a three-point play to make it 47-44. Sayler led the Knights with 18 points. Lauren Dick added 10 and five rebounds.

Falcons finished the game on an 8-0 run to seal their first state title win in program history.