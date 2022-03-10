BILLINGS- Billings Senior girls relied on stifling defense to top Kalispell Flathead 55-47.

The #3 seed from the East, Billings Senior held #2 from the west Flathead to just 28% shooting from the floor.

Lady Broncs used a balance attack on offense, with four players scoring in double figures. Piper Jette, Lauren Cummings and Brenna Linse each scored 10 points. Allie Cummings led Senior with a game-high 16 points.

Kalispell Flathead was led by 14 points and 10 rebounds by Kennedy Moore. Clare Converse scored 13 points.

Billings Senior advances to the semifinals where they play the winner of Skyview and Butte.