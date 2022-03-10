BILLINGS- Payton Sanders had a big game with 20 points and four assists as Billings Skyview lead wire-to-wire, defeating Kalispell Glacier 51-46.

The two-time class AA boys defending state champions jumped on the Wolfpack and led 16-9 after the first quarter, capped off by a three-pointer from Sanders before the buzzer sounded.

In the second quarter, Kalispell Glacier battled back led by Noah Dowler's strong play in the post. Dowler finished with 11 first half points, 15 for the game but Skyview held a 29-20 advantage at the break. Dowler also hauled in 11 rebounds. Ty Olsen was second in scoring for Glacier with 10 points, four assists.

In the third quarter, Skyview and Glacier exchanged runs, and despite the Falcons holding their largest lead of the game (11), Glacier trailed by just five entering the fourth.

Wolfpack had one last run in them late in the fourth, and with 47 seconds remaining, Skyview's lead was back down to just two. On the ensuing possession, Sanders drove into a pack of Glacier defenders, elevated and scored as he was fouled to put Skyview up five with 30 seconds remaining.

Glacier would get another shot at it from the corner down three, but the shot was off the mark and Sanders rebounded and was fouled with 2.8 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Also in double figures for Billings Skyview was Lane Love with 14 points, and Anthony Schact who finished with 10.

Billings Skyview advances to the semifinals where they will play Helena Capital or Bozeman Gallatin.