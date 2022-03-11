BILLINGS- Brayden Koch hit a buzzer-beating three in overtime to send Helena Capital to the Class AA boys state championship game.

Koch was the lone Bruin in double figures, leading his team to the title game with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.

Skyview controlled much of the first half, leading by as many as eight. Lane Love carried the load for the Falcons in the first half with 11 points.

At the end of the second quarter, Koch began to get going. A three-pointer from the logo at halfcourt tied the game at 24 a piece entering halftime. Koch had 10 points in the first half.

The run for Koch continued in the third quarter. He scored 15 of Capital's 17 points as they begin the second half on a 13-3 run, jumping out to an 11-point lead.

Skyview answered with their own run in the fourth quarter, and after a missed shot at the end of regulation by Helena Capital, the two teams went into overtime tied at 48.

Each team only scored one field goal in the overtime period, but Koch's was the biggest. Koch came around a screen and elevated over the Falcons defender to drain the game-winner.

Love finished with a team-high 16 points. Payton Sanders also scored 13.

Helena Capital advances to play the winner between Bozeman and Billings Senior in the class AA boys state title game.