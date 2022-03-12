State AA Boys: Bruins blast Bozeman to claim AA crown

BILLINGS- Helena Capital outscored Bozeman 22-6 in the second quarter and never looked back as they claim the AA crown 62-48.

Brayden Koch continued his dominant stretch in the state tournament with a game-high 20 points.

Helena Capital shot blistering hot in the first half, converting on 70% of their shots. It hardly slowed down in the third quarter as they extended the lead to 24 and finished shooting 73% from the floor.

"Just proud of them for having the courage and confidence to let it rip play like that and just go for it. You get in this moment you got to go for it and these kids did and they're rewarded with a state championship," said Capital head coach Guy Almquist.

Bozeman finished the game strong to cut into the deficit, but the mountain was too high to climb as they finish as the AA boy's runner-up. Ty Huse led the Hawks with 19 points and five rebounds.

Jacob Curry also scored 19 for Helena Capital and Hayden Opitz finished in double figures with 11 points. This is Capital's first state title since 2014.

"That means a lot that's been my goal with Coach Almquist I've known him a long time so to get that goal, that was awesome," Koch said.