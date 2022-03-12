State AA Boys: Big Sky takes third with 52-41 win over Senior

BILLINGS- Missoula Big Sky never trailed as they take third place at the class AA boys state tournament, 52-41 over Billings Senior.

Eagles jumped on Billings Senior early and lead 18-11 after the first quarter. After a low-scoring second quarter, they held a six-point advantage at halftime. Jacob Gardanier scored 8 of their 24 first half points.

Big Sky defeated Skyview 51-41 on Saturday morning to advance to the consolation championship.

A strong third quarter by the Eagles increased the lead to 14 points in the second half, and it never wavered as Big Sky claimed the third-place trophy in its first trip back to the state tournament since 2016.

Gardanier finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Kolbe Jensen was second on the team in scoring with nine points.

Billings Senior was led by a game-high 17 points by Melo Pine. The Broncs shot just 43% from the field compared to 54% for Big Sky.