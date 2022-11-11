BOZEMAN- Billings West swept Billings Senior in Friday's AA undefeated semifinal in yet another matchup between the crosstown rivals.

The Golden Bears defeated the Broncs in the Eastern AA divisional title game a week ago, and rolled Friday night in three sets, led on offense by Sydney Pierce. Pierce finished with 18 kills as the Lady Bears advance to Saturday's championship.

"I think we just came out wanting the win more. We knew they were going to be a big game and we knew it was going to be a tough game, so we knew if we came out on top first it would be in our favor, and it was. By far, faced the most challenges any team could ever face, and I think that just proves how we're able to adapt to that kind of stuff," Pierce said as the crowd chanted, "We Love Sidney!"

Billings West awaits to see who they will plan at noon on Saturday in the AA title match.