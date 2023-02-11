BILLINGS- Columbia Falls snapped a streak of Eastern A dominance and claimed their first wrestling state title since 1990.

The Wildcats finished 49 points in front of second place Miles City. Laurel took third and five-time defending state champion Sidney was fourth.

Columbia Falls was led by Justin Windauer, who capped off a 48-0 season with a narrow 7-6 decision over Hardin's Miles Wells. Windauer won a state title last season at 138, and for him, Saturday night was all about his team bringing home the team title.

"Obviously, the weight is a big challenge, part of it is nice not having to cut weight but got a bigger board but the end goal was the team title that mattered. That's all that matters to me. Individual title is cool, but team title is the main thing," he said.

The win by the Wildcats ends a dominant streak by Eastern A programs in the last two decades. Corvallis is the only other team since 2003 to win the Class A crown. Tyler Gilfry (126) and Chris Rathjen also wrestled in the championship round for Columbia Falls on Saturday night.

Heavyweight Holden Meged was the lone Cowboy from Miles City to win a state title. Eight cowboys placed for second placed Miles City.

"I had an injury over Christmas break and honestly didn't think I'd be here today... It was tough getting back in shape after being out for a month or so and I just came here, had the right mindset and the outcome came out perfectly this weekend," Meged said.

Sidney had two state champions in Reece Graves (132) who won his second consecutive, and Zander Dean (145) who claimed his third straight. Owen Lonski, who entered the weekend pursuing his fourth, was knocked out in the first round. Lonski battled back to a third-place finish and coaches said Lonski had been battling mono and never fully recovered.

History for Lockwood on Saturday night as they posted the program's first state champions, and it happened back-to-back on the mats. Brody Ketterling (120) and Cole Krutzfeldt (126) accomplished the feat for the Lions.

