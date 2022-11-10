BOZEMAN- Billings Central battled from the play-in all the way to a spot in the undefeated semifinal where they will face familiar foe, Hardin.

After defeating Corvallis on Wednesday in the play-in game, Billings Central upset Polson on Thursday morning. The Rams then defeated Havre in the quarterfinals to return to the state semifinal. Kamryn Reinker led the Rams with 17 kills.

Hardin, fresh off winning their first Eastern A crown in nearly two decades, kept the momentum rolling Thursday. The Bulldogs swept Ronan, then played a fellow team from the southeast in Laurel. Hardin defeated the Lady Locomotives in four sets and will meet the Rams at 6 PM on Friday night.