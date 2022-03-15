BILLINGS- "Skyview, Skyview, Skyview," the Billings Skyview fans chanted as the Class AA men's title game began. They weren't done celebrating what their girls basketball team had achieved.

Four years ago, the program finished the season with a 1-19 record. They hadn't made the playoffs since 2001. On Saturday, they were crowned state champions.

"Started from the bottom, literally the bottom, and now that we're on top.. well, I always knew we would be on top," said Skyview senior Cami Harris.

Head Coach Brent Montague took over the program in 2019, and that spring the group made the postseason for the first time in nearly two decades. Next season, they took fourth at state, losing to their rivals Billings West in the consolation championship.

That was the next step the Falcons needed to take in 2021-22. After losing a thriller in the Golden Dome, Skyview defeated West later in the season at home for the first time in 21 tries. Harris said that's when the team grew even more confident.

"After we overcame our rivals West, that's when it really kicked in. When we beat them the first time, we knew we were going to overtake it," said Harris.

The Falcons beat West again in Belgrade for their first Eastern AA championship.

"As soon as we beat West in the divisional championship I knew we were going to go all the way. We played Hellgate in the beginning of the year and it was kind of a struggle, but we improved so much as a team and we all started believing we were a state championship team and we made it a reality," said senior Brooke Berry.

On Saturday, Skyview never trailed Missoula Hellgate, rolling to the program's first state championship with a 54-44 victory. As the clock ticked down to zero, the emotion began to overcome Skyview's seniors.

Harris said with tears flowing, "This is the moment you dream of as a kid. You work so hard to get here and now that it's here it's unreal."

Berry recalled the journey she and her seniors had gone through to get to that point, "Freshman year going through all those struggles, having people ask me if I was going to transfer I said 'No I know what we are going to build I know what we are going to do I know the potential this program has.' We built it up and we made history every single year so we deserve that... We built this thing from the ground up I mean 1-19 to state champs it's just amazing."

From the bottom, to the top of the state. The Falcons brought back a title to the Heights.