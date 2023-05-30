WORDEN--The Huntley Project girls took home a second-place trophy at the Class B State Track and Field meet Saturday, but that title is only the beginning of an already decorated career for freshman Avery Gerdes.

Earlier in the season, the freshman set a school record in the 800-meter run, beating the current record by four seconds.

Gerdes competes in five events and competed in all five at state. She won the 400-meter run with a PR of 58.45 seconds, and the 800m in 2:20. She was also a key part of the Huntley Project girls 4x400m relay win.

If that wasn't enough, she's also a standout in the field, taking third place in triple jump, her favorite event, and sixth place in the high jump.

She's had an incredible career already and is just getting started. The freshman phenom said it's her support system that keeps her going.