BILLINGS- The Southern C divisional tournament tipped-off on Wednesday at Lockwood High School in Billings. Jordan, Ekalaka and Melstone all rolled to big wins.
Jordan 57, Broadview-Lavina 35: Krystan Hafla dropped in 11 points, Lindsay Lawrence added 10 points, five assists and three steals, and the Mustangs ran away from the Pirates in the fourth quarter to open divisional play. Brooke Murnion chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds for Jordan, which led 40-33 before closing the game on a 17-2 run. Hailey Fiske had 19 points and eight rebounds to carry Broadview-Lavina.
Ekalaka 69, Absarokee 38: Nasya O'Connor was unstoppable with 30 points and Heidi LaBree had a big day with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs trounced the Huskies in both teams' opener. Tyra O'Connor added 15 points and eight rebounds for Ekalaka, which led 20-9 after one quarter and dominated the second half 39-18. Julianna Feddes scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Tandy Planichek provided eight points for Absarokee.
Melstone 61, Bridger 18: Avery Eike led four players in double figures with 18 and also nabbed nine reounds and the Broncs played stifling defense in routing the Scouts. Maggie Eike added 15 points and four steals, Koye Rindal 12 points and nine assists, and Isabelle Collins 10 points for Melstone. Sidney Frank and Destiney Anguiano scored six points each for Bridger,with Anguiano snatching six boards as well.
