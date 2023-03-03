BILLINGS- Huntley Project is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

The first Southern B semifinal game of the day pitted two of the most exciting young guards in the state against each other in Baker's Madison O'Connor and Huntley Project's Paige Lofing.

O'Connor wasted no time showing her aggressive style of play and had 11 points in the first half. Lofing was often surrounded by Spartans and the ball was forced out of her hands. Ivy Grimsrud picked up some of the scoring duties in the first half with 10 points and Lily Zimmer added seven.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Huntley Project held a narrow 16-15 lead. Midway through the second quarter, the Red Devils increased their defensive intensity and created easier shots. It became a 11-3 Red Devils run and Huntley Project led Baker 34-28 at halftime.

Baker picked up the pace in the third quarter and matched Project's intensity. With 4:11 to go in the quarter, Kyal Hadley scored on a lay-up to give the Spartans a 41-40 lead.

Lofing started to assert herself in the fourth quarter. After consecutive three-point plays, Huntley Project stretched their lead to six points.

Led by O'Connor, Baker battled back. O'Connor found Kyal Hadley down low for a lay-up and the Spartans regained the lead by three. O'Connor finished the game with 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Hadley contributed a monster double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Lofing brought the ball down the floor and as she rose for a three-pointer, a foul was called. Lofing made 1-of-3 at the line, but on the final miss, Teagan LaRoche gathered the offensive rebound and was fouled. LaRoche made both and the game went into overtime tied at 71.

The overtime was largely controlled by Project as they went on to win 83-76. Red Devils await the winner between Columbus and Big Timber in the Southern B divisional championship game and are locked into the state tournament.

Lofing finished with a team-high 28 points and drew 13 fouls as she stayed aggressive throughout the game. LaRoche added a key 15 points and Maddison Akins and Ivy Grimsrud both finished in double-figures with 12 and 10 points apiece.

Pretty fun stuff for a team that notched zero wins just two seasons ago.