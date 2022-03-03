BILLINGS- A late 10-0 run in the fourth quarter by Big Timber allowed the Sheepherders to hold off Red Lodge and advance to the Southern B semifinals.

Red Lodge and Big Timber was tied at 53 midway through the fourth quarter. Herders rallied off that 10-0 run to make it 63-53 and knocked down free throws to secure the win. Sheepherders advance to play Colstrip in the semifinals. Red Lodge will play Huntley Project on Friday.

Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley did it all for Big Timber, combining for 50 of the 64 points from the Herders. Finn had 27 points to go along with six assists. Cooley had 23 points and 14 boards.

Red Lodge was led by a game high 34 points from Brayli Reimer. Everything for the Rams went through Reimer, who also tallied six assists and four rebounds.