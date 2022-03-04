BILLINGS- Columbus held Jefferson scoreless in the third quarter and rallied from ten points down to beat the Panthers 39-35.

Columbus trailed 26-16 to start the second half. Then Columbus started to play their game and the Panthers went cold. Cougars went on a 16-2 for the next 11 minutes, holding Jefferson scoreless in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Cougars found Izzy Gurie on the post for an open lay-up to take their first lead of the second half.

Jefferson shot 4 for 21 in the second half, with most of those field goals coming in the final two minutes as they battled to comeback from a four-point deficit to the Cougars.

Hannah Obert led the Cougars with 12 points, with five of those coming from the free throw line to seal the win for her team. Katelyn Hamilton was six for six from the charity stripe and finished with 11 points.

Panthers were led by nine points from Rachel Van Blaricom.

Columbus advances to play Colstrip in the Southern B girls title game on Saturday night.