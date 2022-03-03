BILLINGS- Colstrip made the final run on Thursday afternoon, pulling away from Huntley Project to win 85-59.

Fillies went on a 19-2 run in the fourth quarter to win by 26 points. Although it sounds like a blowout, for three quarters the game was back and forth. Colstrip never trailed in the game, but the Red Devils refused to go away for three quarters. The closest Huntley Project got was a three-point deficit midway through the third quarter.

Fillies were led by the dynamic duo of Madison Bigback and Canzas HisBadHorse. Bigback finished with 25 points on 11 of 15 shooting. HisBadHorse finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Leading the Red Devils was the backcourt duo of Paige Lofing and Macy Rose. Rose shot 4/11 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points. Lofing led her team with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Colstrip awaits the winner of Red Lodge and Big Timber.