BILLINGS- Baily Egan scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter as Colstrip outlasts Big Timber 62-50, punching their ticket to the Class B state tournament.

First quarter showed why Big Timber and Colstrip are considered by many to be the top-two teams in the state. Both traded baskets back and forth and were tied at 15 after the first.

Bailey Finn had 11 points, Egan had 10 at the break and the Fillies held a narrow four-point lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Colstrip outscored the Sheepherders 21-11 to extend their lead to as many as eight. Defending state champion Herders responded with an 8-0 run of their own, tying the game at 44 early in the fourth quarter.

That's when Baily Egan caught fire, scoring 12 points in the final quarter to lead the Fillies to the 60-50 victory. Malea Egan scored 13 points and was a menace on defense with five steals.

Colstrip advances to the Southern B championship game on Saturday night where they will play Jefferson or Columbus.