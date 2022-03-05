BILLINGS- Izzy Morris only made one shot on Saturday night, and it may have been the biggest of her life.

With seven seconds to go in a 60-60 tie-game, Rachel Van Blaricom got the ball up the floor, found Morris for a open three and she buried it, sending the Panthers to state at the buzzer.

Jefferson trailed 34-12 at one point in the second half. Down 22 points, Panthers went on a 13-2 run and outscored the Indians 21-7 in the third quarter. A late 6-0 run allowed Jefferson to force the game into overtime.

Lodge Grass scored the first four seconds of the overtime period, before once again, finding a way to battle back and tie the game up at 60. Indians had one good look at it with ten seconds remaining, but it was off the mark and the Panthers took over on a jump ball.

MackKenzie Layng led the Panthers with 15 points, Van Blaricom scored 14 and Brynna Wolfe added 11.

Shantell Pretty On Top had a game high 21 points. Jordan Jefferson added 18 for the Indians.

Jefferson advances to play in the Class B state tournament next week .