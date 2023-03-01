BILLINGS- The Southern B divisional tournament tipped-off on Wednesday at MetraPark in Billings.

Jefferson topped Shepherd in the first game of the day 46-30 in a play-in. Jefferson will play Baker at 11:30 AM on Thursday.

Big Timber advanced to the semifinals by defeating Lodge Grass 72-57. The Sheepherders led the Indians by just six at halftime after Lodge Grass battled back to outscore Big Timber in the quarter.

Lodge Grass was led by 15 points from Jazmine Half. Silvia Fighter added 11 and Kevee Rogers finished with 10 points.

In the third quarter, Big Timber erupted on a 19-1 run enroute to the 15-point victory in a game in which they never trailed.

Laney Ketcham led the Herders with 18 points and Kameryn Ketcham had 17 points. RaeAnna King and Bailey Finn also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.

After winning the State B title in 2021, Big Timber didn't advance past the divisional tournament a year ago. Bailey Finn along with mother/head coach Kim Finn hope to change that this year in their final run together.

"It hasn't really set in, yet this is the last time just trying to take it all in and do the best we can," Bailey said.

"It's bittersweet she's been with me forever. Before high school she was on the bench helping with stats and stuff. It's been a great year for her and the team and for me I'm just trying to share the last moments I get with her, but it's been awesome," Kim added.

The Sheepherders advance to take on Columbus in Friday's semifinals.

The Cougars faced Forsyth in the opening round.

Columbus jumped on Forsyth in the first quarter and got out to a 10-2 lead. The Lady Dogies battled back in the second, but still trailed by nine at halftime.

The Cougars never trailed as they topped Forsyth 52-29.

Jaeleigh Hlad led all scorers with 19 points to lead the Dogies.

Columbus was led by 14 points by Izzy Gurie and 13 points from Katelyn Hamilton.