BILLINGS- Big Timber pulled away from Columbus in the fourth quarter to win and advance to the Southern B divisional title game against Huntley Project.

Kameryn Ketcham scored a team-high 18 points and Bailey Finn added 15 as the Sheepherders held off the Cougars to win 56-49.

The second quarter was the difference, as Big Timber outscored Columbus 17-11 and jumped out to their largest lead of the game at nine points. With the win, Big Timber punches its ticket to the state tournament.

They will play Huntley Project in Saturday night's Southern B divisional championship game.

The Sheepherders didn't advance past the divisional tournament a year ago after winning the Class B state championship in 2021.

Columbus was led by 17 points from Natalie Gairett. Katelyn Hamilton was also in double figures with 12 points.