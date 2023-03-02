BILLINGS- On Friday afternoon two of the most electrifying guards in the state will clash when Huntley Project and Baker play in the Southern B divisional semifinals.

Paige Lofing of Huntley Project and baker's Madison O'Connor pack the stat sheets and Thursday was no different.

In Huntley Project's game against the Manhattan Tigers, Lofing, who is just a sophomore, overcame a bit of a tough start shooting to finish with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Lofing also drew ten fouls in the contest and went 7/9 from the charity stripe as the Red Devils ran away from the Tigers 66-43.

Maddison Akins was also in double figures with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Lily Zimmer finished with 11 points.

Baker, who only lost this season to Class A's Miles City and won the district championship a week ago, rolled on Thursday 65-37 over Jefferson.

O'Connor went 11/21 from the field for 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Freshman phenom has led the Spartans all season long and made them an aggressive group averaging over 70 points per game.

"They should know our names by now, hopefully they know, and word is getting spread about us... It's either win or go home is what we've been thinking, and our effort has to be there every night no matter what," said O'Connor.

First year head coach Jason Coulter credited the way his team has quickly come together and quickly matured, despite just two seniors on the team and a talented freshman leading the way. He said Friday's semifinal matchup with Huntley Project is a game they've been hoping for since summer workouts.

"I think they're starting to gel; we're looking forward to the matchup tomorrow night. This is one we've talked about all summer long, we knew it would probably happen, and we're excited," Coulter said.

The Spartans and Red Devils play in the Southern B semifinals at 3 PM on Friday.