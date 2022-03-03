BILLINGS- Manhattan boys used a strong second half to run away from Red Lodge 47-30, and advance to the Southern B semifinals.

At the end of the first quarter, Red Lodge held a narrow 10-8 lead over the Tigers. Manhattan then outscored the Rams 17-6 in the second quarter, claiming an 11-point lead on the Rams.

Led by the playmaking of Evan Douma, Manhattan extended their lead in the third quarter. Tigers outscored Red Lodge 33-12 in the second and third quarters.

Douma finished with nine points, four assists and six rebounds. Corban Johnson led the scoring column for Manhattan with 10 points. Jadon Pierce also had nine points.

Red Lodge was led by eight points, three assists from Walker Boos.

The Tigers largest lead was 21 points. They advance to play Lodge Grass in the Southern B semifinals.