BILLINGS- Three Forks shot three-pointers like they were lay-ups on Friday night as they rout Lame Deer 81-55, clinching a berth in the Class B state tournament.

Wolves shot 9 of 20 from beyond the arc, and 68% on 2 PT FG for the game. Three Forks was led by multiple scorers including 26 points from Finn Tesoro, 18 from Mikey O'Dell and 13 from Jacob Bucignani. Owen Long also finished in double figures with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Wolves went on a 14-2 run early and led Lame Deer 26 to 12 after the first quarter. In the second, they didn't let up, scoring 26 more and they led by 27 at halftime.

Three Forks swarmed Lame Deer on defense, holding the Morning Starts to just 33% shooting from the field. They also kept top-scorer Journey Emerson in check. Emerson finished with 15 points on 4/17 shooting.

Tesoro hit a buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter as Three Forks extended their lead to 31, cruising from there .

With the win, the Wolves clinch spot in the state tournament, and will play Lodge Grass on Saturday night in the Southern B boys championship game.